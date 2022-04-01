Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $124,934.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $629.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

