Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mastercard and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 14 0 2.93 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $429.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mastercard pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $18.88 billion 18.50 $8.69 billion $8.76 40.80 Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.64 $547.50 million $4.57 34.07

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Broadridge Financial Solutions. Broadridge Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.00% 122.90% 23.34% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.05% 39.99% 9.37%

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats Broadridge Financial Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

