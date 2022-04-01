Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to report $42.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.93 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.17 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CATC stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $595.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

