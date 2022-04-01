Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.79.

NYSE:EDR opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,482,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

