Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.31 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 794,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

