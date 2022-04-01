Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.31 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.
Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 794,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
