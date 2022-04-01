Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.43 billion. Nucor reported sales of $7.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $37.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $44.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $40.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

