Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 748,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,149. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

