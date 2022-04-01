Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 763,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

