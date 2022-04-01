Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $119.57

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

