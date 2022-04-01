Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $109.71

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.13. 166,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

