Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $82.35

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

FUTU stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 10,108,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $337,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

