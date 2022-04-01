Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target at $5.54

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several research firms recently commented on LLNW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 985,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $705.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.