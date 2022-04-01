Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $31.22

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Mattel alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,629. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.