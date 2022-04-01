Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $117.10

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE OC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 582,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,632. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $95,105,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

