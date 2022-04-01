Brokers Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

IMAB stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,858 shares during the period. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

