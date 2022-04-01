Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $9.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

