Brokers Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

HQY stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,079,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

