Brokers Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lovesac in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

