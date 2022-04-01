Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,106. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

