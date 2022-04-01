Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BEP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 441,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,940. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

