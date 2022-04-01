Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

CAG stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

