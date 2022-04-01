Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

