Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.