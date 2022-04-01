Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 184,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

