BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.36.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$102.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.