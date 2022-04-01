BTIG Research Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $28.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

NEO stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

