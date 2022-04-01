BTIG Research Trims Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Target Price to $10.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 304.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of SHCR stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.
About Sharecare (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
