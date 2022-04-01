Business First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

