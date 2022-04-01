ByteNext (BNU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,793.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $690,703.08 and approximately $23,793.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.26 or 0.07381074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99935717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046647 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

