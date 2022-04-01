C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

CHRW stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.