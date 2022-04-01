Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

In other Cadence Capital news, insider Karl Siegling bought 132,571 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$141,188.12 ($106,156.48). Insiders have bought 282,813 shares of company stock worth $290,689 over the last three months.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

