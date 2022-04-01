Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Issues Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 180,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,956. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

