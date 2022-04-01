CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.11 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

