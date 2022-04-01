Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 39,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,204. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

