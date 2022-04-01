Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 37,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,436,602. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,043,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

