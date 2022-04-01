Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,806 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

