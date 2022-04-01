Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613. The company has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Camden National by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Camden National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Camden National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Camden National by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Camden National by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.