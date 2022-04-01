Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,099,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

