Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 543,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,090. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.19 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

