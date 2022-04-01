Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 329,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $68,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

