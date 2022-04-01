Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

