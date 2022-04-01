Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $1.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.21% from the stock’s current price.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.26.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

