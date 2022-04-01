Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

TSE CU traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.16. 177,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.59. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.76 and a 1 year high of C$38.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

