Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.07 ($79.20).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €56.50 ($62.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($71.23).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.