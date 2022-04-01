Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

CADL stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

