CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 73,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

