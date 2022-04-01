CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 73,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 87,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)
