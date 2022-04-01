Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.26. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

CFPUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.