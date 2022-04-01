Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on I-Mab’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

