Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,235. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.