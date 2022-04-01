Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $341,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $110.48. 6,361,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

